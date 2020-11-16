Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 2,364,483 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 12.42% during that session. The INFI stock price is -2.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 65.12% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 533.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Sporting 12.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the INFI stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 79.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have changed 48.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 294.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.86% from current levels.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.87%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and 15.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $307Million and $428Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 300.7% for the current quarter and 16.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -306.6%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.38% with a share float percentage of 50.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 17.43 Million shares worth more than $15.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 27.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 Million and represent 3.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 1491350 shares of worth $1.35 Million while later fund manager owns 727.9 Thousand shares of worth $658.46 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.