trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,360,302 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.62 Million, closed the last trade at $1.4 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The TRVG stock price is -119.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 10.71% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.32 Million shares.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the TRVG stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 21.79%. Year-to-date, trivago N.V. shares have moved -46.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that trivago N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -216.67%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 97.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.63 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $155.47 Million and $139.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -71.3% for the current quarter and -43.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +178.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.27%.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.47% with a share float percentage of 74.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with trivago N.V. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.03 Million shares worth more than $41.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, PAR Capital Management, Inc. held 55.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.42 Million and represent 13.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 651019 shares of worth $1.18 Million while later fund manager owns 650.98 Thousand shares of worth $1.28 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.