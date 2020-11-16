Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,900,057 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -21.2% off its 52-week high price of $24.41 and 64.4% above the 52-week low of $7.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Despite being -4.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the RVLV stock price touched $22.92- or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group, Inc. shares have moved 9.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have changed 9.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolve Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.23%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.3% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.2%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $141.7 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $160.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $147.56 Million and $146.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4% for the current quarter and 10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.56%.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.87% with a share float percentage of 80.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.4 Million shares worth more than $20.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.82 Million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.66% shares in the company for having 1697630 shares of worth $27.89 Million while later fund manager owns 709.16 Thousand shares of worth $11.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.