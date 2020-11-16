Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 1,628,295 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.68 Million, closed the last trade at $10.05 per share which meant it gained $2.32 on the day or 30.01% during that session. The KZIA stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $10.05 and 75.42% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 336.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.08 while the price target rests at a high of $14.82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.1% from current levels.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.4%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Transform Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 106.25 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.15 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.