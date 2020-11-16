China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1,089,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.82 Million, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -256.7% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 17.53% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 621.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +621.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 621.65% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -453.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 Million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.