In the latest trading session, 7,498,219 Royal Caribbean Group(NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.92 changing hands around $6.31 or 0.0894, the market valuation stands at $17.26 Billion. RCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.92% off its 52-week high of $135.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.97% up since. When we look at Royal Caribbean Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.87 Million.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.94%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $76.68- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4291, with the 5-day performance at 0.0105 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 0.2956 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Group share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.58% over the past 6 months, a -292.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.3%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Royal Caribbean Group estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -462%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -227.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -79.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.07 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $303.08 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.52 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -98.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -85.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Group earnings to increase by 4.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.29% of Royal Caribbean Group shares while 61.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 822 institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Group stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 18.47 Million RCL shares worth $928.92 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 16.48 Million shares worth $829.18 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 13799758 shares estimated at $893.26 Million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 6.01 Million shares worth around $389.25 Million.