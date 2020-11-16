Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1,695,103 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.71 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The RLGY stock price is -29.6% off its 52-week high price of $13.88 and 80.49% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the RLGY stock price touched $13.30- or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, Realogy Holdings Corp. shares have moved 10.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +105.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.71% from current levels.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Realogy Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +146.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.73%, compared to -23.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 160% and 61.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.27 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.7% for the current quarter and 14% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -192.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.97% with a share float percentage of 114.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realogy Holdings Corp. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18Million shares worth more than $133.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.67 Million and represent 15.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.98% shares in the company for having 11525496 shares of worth $85.4 Million while later fund manager owns 7.16 Million shares of worth $67.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.