In the latest trading session, 3,063,977 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.08 changing hands around -$14.39 or -0.4723, the market valuation stands at $394.32 Million. RAPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.47% off its 52-week high of $51.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.58% up since. When we look at RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 174.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 218.94 Million.

Analysts give the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RAPT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 175.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAPT’s forecast low is $38 with $51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +217.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 136.32% for it to hit the projected low.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 1.43 Million shares worth $41.53 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 790526 shares estimated at $22.94 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 667.56 Thousand shares worth around $21.5 Million.