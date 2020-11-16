In the latest trading session, 2,048,115 People’s United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.24 changing hands around $0.56 or 0.0442, the market valuation stands at $5.61 Billion. PBCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.38% off its 52-week high of $17.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.23% up since. When we look at People’s United Financial, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 Million.

Analysts give the People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended PBCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. People’s United Financial, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.32.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

Instantly PBCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.42%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.38- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2139, with the 5-day performance at 0.0403 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is 0.2557 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBCT’s forecast low is $10.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.69% for it to hit the projected low.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the People’s United Financial, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.88% over the past 6 months, a -12.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. People’s United Financial, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -13.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $501.76 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that People’s United Financial, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $492.84 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $499.3 Million and $499.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The 2020 estimates are for People’s United Financial, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.73% per year.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 5.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.72. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 4.41%.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of People’s United Financial, Inc. shares while 74.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.34%. There are 692 institutions holding the People’s United Financial, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 53.71 Million PBCT shares worth $553.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.55% or 49.08 Million shares worth $567.8 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31334724 shares estimated at $334.34 Million under it, the former controlled 7.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 12.05 Million shares worth around $139.36 Million.