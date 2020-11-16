In the latest trading session, 3,288,938 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changing hands around $0 or -0.0216, the market valuation stands at $47.57 Million. ONTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -500% off its 52-week high of $1.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.54% up since. When we look at Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.97 Million.

Analysts give the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ONTX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 603.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONTX’s forecast low is $0.3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1053.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $6.63 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $50Million and $150Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3040%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4320%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders