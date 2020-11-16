In the latest trading session, 1,891,244 Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.17 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0041, the market valuation stands at $478.9 Million. NAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.91% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.44% up since. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Although NAT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.41%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.33-5 on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3587, with the 5-day performance at 0.008 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -0.0986 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -34.3% over the past 6 months, a -871.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Nordic American Tankers Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.84 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $51.25 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $35.18 Million and $58.82 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14%. The 2020 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to increase by 89.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 23 – November 27, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 17.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.56. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 10.42%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 28.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.86%. There are 195 institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 7.9 Million NAT shares worth $27.58 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 5.08 Million shares worth $20.61 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 2937626 shares estimated at $10.25 Million under it, the former controlled 2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $4.35 Million.