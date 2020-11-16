In the latest trading session, 2,926,111 MicroVision, Inc.(NASDAQ:MVIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.96 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.0722, the market valuation stands at $286.96 Million. MVIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.02% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.35% up since. When we look at MicroVision, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 Million.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.4%. The 2020 estimates are for MicroVision, Inc. earnings to increase by 24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of MicroVision, Inc. shares while 9.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.41%. There are 72 institutions holding the MicroVision, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 6.24 Million MVIS shares worth $8.49 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 2.23 Million shares worth $4.35 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4303031 shares estimated at $5.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 1.6 Million shares worth around $2.18 Million.