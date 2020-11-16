In the latest trading session, 2,134,900 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.6 changing hands around $0.34 or 0.0079, the market valuation stands at $29.14 Billion. MRVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.09% off its 52-week high of $45.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.27% up since. When we look at Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 Million.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.79%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $43.95- on Friday, Nov 13 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6383, with the 5-day performance at 0.0309 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 0.0129 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +56.85% over the past 6 months, a 39.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +47.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750.97 Million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $787.41 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $662.47 Million and $717.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 873.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.95% per year.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 03, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.24. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.39%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 93.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.98%. There are 846 institutions holding the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 14.05% of the shares, roughly 94.13 Million MRVL shares worth $3.3 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.85% or 86.12 Million shares worth $3.02 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26560805 shares estimated at $968.67 Million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 18.91 Million shares worth around $662.93 Million.