In the latest trading session, 4,775,252 Maiden Holdings, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MHLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.3237, the market valuation stands at $155.31 Million. MHLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.41% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.35% up since. When we look at Maiden Holdings, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 278.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.51 Million.

Analysts give the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MHLD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Maiden Holdings, Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) trade information

Instantly MHLD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 32.37%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.06 on Monday, Nov 16 added 11.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.4397, with the 5-day performance at 0.4638 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) is 0.5122 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 106.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MHLD’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $402.69 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Maiden Holdings, Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43983 will be $374.61 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $183.1 Million and $133.99 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 119.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 179.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. earnings to increase by 77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.13% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. shares while 44.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.18%. There are 47 institutions holding the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. stock share, with 683 Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 7.88 Million MHLD shares worth $9.77 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 4.3 Million shares worth $5.25 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 1585431 shares estimated at $1.97 Million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $1.9 Million.