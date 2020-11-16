In the latest trading session, 2,164,628 Marriott International, Inc.(NASDAQ:MAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $123.21 changing hands around $3.21 or 0.0267, the market valuation stands at $40.04 Billion. MAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.49% off its 52-week high of $153.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.21% up since. When we look at Marriott International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

Analysts give the Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended MAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Marriott International, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Instantly MAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.67%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $125.7 on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1843, with the 5-day performance at 0.0442 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is 0.2636 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAR’s forecast low is $93 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.55 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Marriott International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.86 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $5.37 Billion and $4.68 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Marriott International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.93% per year.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of Marriott International, Inc. shares while 60.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.32%. There are 1119 institutions holding the Marriott International, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 6.72% of the shares, roughly 21.81 Million MAR shares worth $1.87 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 18.19 Million shares worth $1.56 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 6922879 shares estimated at $593.5 Million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 5.58 Million shares worth around $478.46 Million.