In the latest trading session, 3,358,958 Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.51 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.0347, the market valuation stands at $2.95 Billion. HL’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.23% off its 52-week high of $6.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.59% up since. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.47%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.52-0 on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6224, with the 5-day performance at 0.0597 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 0.0377 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.65 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $195.9 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to decrease by -226.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.04. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.8% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 59.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.92%. There are 327 institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 48.52 Million HL shares worth $158.65 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 48.27 Million shares worth $157.83 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 30268241 shares estimated at $138.63 Million under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.63% of the shares, roughly 19.29 Million shares worth around $88.33 Million.