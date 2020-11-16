In the latest trading session, 3,634,069 Foundation Building Materials, Inc.(NYSE:FBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.15 changing hands around $3.99 or 0.2629, the market valuation stands at $826.98 Million. FBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.9% off its 52-week high of $21.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.28% up since. When we look at Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 172.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.36 Million.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) trade information

Instantly FBM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 26.29%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.35- on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0103, with the 5-day performance at 0.3401 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) is 0.0875 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foundation Building Materials, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.9% over the past 6 months, a -12.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -38.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $491.05 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $509.81 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $514.84 Million and $524.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 89.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Foundation Building Materials, Inc. earnings to increase by 214.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.9% per year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. shares while 100.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.56%. There are 220 institutions holding the Foundation Building Materials, Inc. stock share, with Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 46.98% of the shares, roughly 20.3 Million FBM shares worth $316.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 3.86 Million shares worth $60.74 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 1384117 shares estimated at $21.76 Million under it, the former controlled 3.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $17.8 Million.