In the latest trading session, 2,946,440 DHT Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.48 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.0359, the market valuation stands at $937.7 Million. DHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.13% off its 52-week high of $8.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 17.52% up since. When we look at DHT Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 Million.

Analysts give the DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DHT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. DHT Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.13.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.59%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.64-3 on Tuesday, Nov 10 added 3.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.346, with the 5-day performance at 0.0515 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is 0.0474 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHT’s forecast low is $4.6 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.06% for it to hit the projected low.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DHT Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.13% over the past 6 months, a 240.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.2%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. DHT Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -71.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -79.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.99 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DHT Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $132.08 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $141.69 Million and $152.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20%. The 2020 estimates are for DHT Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 233.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 03 – February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 36.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.92. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 8.53%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.78% of DHT Holdings, Inc. shares while 56.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.92%. There are 234 institutions holding the DHT Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.8% of the shares, roughly 11.51 Million DHT shares worth $59.02 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 10.55 Million shares worth $54.1 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund. With 8069093 shares estimated at $42.69 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 4.29 Million shares worth around $22.7 Million.