In the latest trading session, 2,088,018 Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.98 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.0192, the market valuation stands at $7.48 Billion. IRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.76% off its 52-week high of $34.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.17% up since. When we look at Iron Mountain Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 Million.

Analysts give the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IRM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) trade information

Instantly IRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.92%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $27.70- on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1878, with the 5-day performance at -0.0287 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is -0.0591 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRM’s forecast low is $16 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Iron Mountain Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.06 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.08 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Iron Mountain Incorporated earnings to decrease by -27.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

IRM Dividends

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 11 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 9.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 2.47. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 6.87%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 86.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.28%. There are 827 institutions holding the Iron Mountain Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 16.94% of the shares, roughly 48.83 Million IRM shares worth $1.27 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.23% or 35.24 Million shares worth $919.77 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Income Fund of America Inc and American Balanced Fund. With 18660000 shares estimated at $499.9 Million under it, the former controlled 6.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 5.67% of the shares, roughly 16.35 Million shares worth around $437.91 Million.