Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,438,518 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84Million, closed the last trade at $1.4 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The YTRA stock price is -172.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 61.21% above the 52-week low of $0.543. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 990.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.14% from current levels.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, with the holding of over 5.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.49 Million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 105000 shares of worth $71.32 Thousand while later fund manager owns 56.19 Thousand shares of worth $38.99 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.