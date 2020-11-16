In the latest trading session, 2,197,618 Starwood Property Trust, Inc.(NYSE:STWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.68 changing hands around $1.03 or 0.0622, the market valuation stands at $5.06 Billion. STWD’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.93% off its 52-week high of $26.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.59, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.07% up since. When we look at Starwood Property Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts give the Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STWD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Starwood Property Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Instantly STWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.22%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.55- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2948, with the 5-day performance at 0.0492 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is 0.1443 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STWD’s forecast low is $15 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $258.15 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Starwood Property Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $260Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $286.43 Million and $312.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. earnings to increase by 26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.94% per year.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 11.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.92. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 9.5%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 53.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.99%. There are 498 institutions holding the Starwood Property Trust, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 24.23 Million STWD shares worth $362.55 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.1% or 17.38 Million shares worth $262.21 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7604684 shares estimated at $113.77 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 6.71 Million shares worth around $100.35 Million.