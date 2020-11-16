Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has a beta value of 3.51 and has seen 3,747,563 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $392.48 Million, closed the last trade at $5.73 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The PEIX stock price is -99.65% off its 52-week high price of $11.44 and 96.16% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the PEIX stock price touched $6.37-1 or saw a rise of 10.02%. Year-to-date, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have moved 781.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) have changed -35.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 187.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $20.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 126.88% from current levels.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1264.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -127.86%, compared to 6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 208% and 176.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.25 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $293.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.5% for the current quarter and -5.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.84% with a share float percentage of 30.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Ethanol, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.15 Million shares worth more than $2.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.67 Million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 1096335 shares of worth $4.34 Million while later fund manager owns 980.57 Thousand shares of worth $696.11 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.