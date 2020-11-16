Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 171,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.3 Million, closed the last trade at $6.29 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 30.23% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -25.76% off its 52-week high price of $7.91 and 85.85% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 30.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SOLO stock price touched $7.91-2 or saw a rise of 20.48%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 192.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed 127.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.91 while the price target rests at a high of $9.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.76% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.2%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.42% with a share float percentage of 4.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 357.5 Thousand shares worth more than $890.18 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 1.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 175.94 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $395.86 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.6% shares in the company for having 1490103 shares of worth $4.14 Million while later fund manager owns 35.75 Thousand shares of worth $100.81 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.