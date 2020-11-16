BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1,766,733 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.49 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.84% during that session. The BKYI stock price is -529.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 387.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +387.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 387.8% from current levels.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIO-key International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.36% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.2% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $535Million and $530Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.3% for the current quarter and 224.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.1%.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 78.06 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.47 Thousand and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 78056 shares of worth $69.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.92 Thousand shares of worth $13.18 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.