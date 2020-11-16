In the latest trading session, 2,068,317 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $108.28 changing hands around $2.48 or 0.0234, the market valuation stands at $29.97 Billion. HLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.8% off its 52-week high of $116.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.09% up since. When we look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 Million.

Analysts give the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended HLT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.34%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $109.71 on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0205, with the 5-day performance at 0.0427 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 0.2139 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLT’s forecast low is $77 with $120 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.79% over the past 6 months, a -92.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -48.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -89%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.41 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.37 Billion and $1.92 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 19.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.89% per year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares while 104.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.36%. There are 820 institutions holding the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 12.79% of the shares, roughly 35.48 Million HLT shares worth $2.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.7% or 21.36 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. With 7907710 shares estimated at $580.82 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 6.94 Million shares worth around $592.12 Million.