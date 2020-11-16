Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 6,510,204 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.57 Million, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -7.25% during that session. The CRBP stock price is -664.06% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 28.91% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Despite being -7.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the CRBP stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 18.99%. Year-to-date, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -76.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.22 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +134.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.69% from current levels.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.18%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39% and 41.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -87.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $430Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.57 Million and $1.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.5% for the current quarter and -75.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.23% with a share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.62 Million shares worth more than $29.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 20.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.63 Million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.55% shares in the company for having 15975777 shares of worth $15.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.72 Million shares of worth $31.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.