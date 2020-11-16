In the latest trading session, 2,026,222 Heat Biologics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HTBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.04 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.0142, the market valuation stands at $166.24 Million. HTBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -313.46% off its 52-week high of $4.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.77% up since. When we look at Heat Biologics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.24 Million.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heat Biologics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.79% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Heat Biologics, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Heat Biologics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $280Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $2Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Heat Biologics, Inc. earnings to increase by 33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 2.41 Million shares worth $2.98 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. With 1278687 shares estimated at $1.08 Million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 911.7 Thousand shares worth around $1.09 Million.