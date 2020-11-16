In the latest trading session, 5,005,013 Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.45 changing hands around $1.12 or 0.0782, the market valuation stands at $13.62 Billion. HAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.85% off its 52-week high of $25.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.49% up since. When we look at Halliburton Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.94 Million.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.82%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.38- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3717, with the 5-day performance at 0.0692 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 0.2551 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.5% over the past 6 months, a -50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.7%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Halliburton Company estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -56.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.15 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $5.19 Billion and $5.04 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Halliburton Company earnings to decrease by -170.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.82% per year.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 19 – January 25, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.18. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.54%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Halliburton Company shares while 78.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.12%. There are 941 institutions holding the Halliburton Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 97.06 Million HAL shares worth $1.26 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 59.3 Million shares worth $714.57 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 32210712 shares estimated at $418.1 Million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 26.8 Million shares worth around $322.98 Million.