Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,148,678 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The GO stock price is -27.23% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 26.82% above the 52-week low of $28.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 994.25 Million shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Despite being -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the GO stock price touched $45.78- or saw a rise of 16.1%. Year-to-date, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have moved 18.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have changed -9.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.34%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.8% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $783.5 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $779.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $655.52 Million and $760.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.5% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.23%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.57% with a share float percentage of 102.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 8.92 Million shares worth more than $363.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sands Capital Management, Inc. held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 7.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.52 Million and represent 8.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 4623182 shares of worth $181.78 Million while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $167.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.