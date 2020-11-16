Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 33,933,552 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.44 per share which meant it gained $2.43 on the day or 16.19% during that session. The FSR stock price is -23.85% off its 52-week high price of $21.6 and 50.11% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.15% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2013. Year-ago sales stood $43.2 Million and $85.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28% for the current quarter and 11.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +232% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.