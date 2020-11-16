In the latest trading session, 1,417,085 Expedia Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $126.38 changing hands around $2.93 or 0.0237, the market valuation stands at $17.78 Billion. EXPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.32% off its 52-week high of $130.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.75% up since. When we look at Expedia Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 Million.

Analysts give the Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended EXPE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Expedia Group, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$1.7.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Instantly EXPE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.37%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $128.98 on Monday, Nov 16 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1624, with the 5-day performance at -0.0228 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is 0.3858 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.2, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPE’s forecast low is $88 with $145 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Expedia Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +55.89% over the past 6 months, a -225.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Expedia Group, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -237.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Expedia Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.41 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.75 Billion and $2.21 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Expedia Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.77% of Expedia Group, Inc. shares while 103.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.11%. There are 856 institutions holding the Expedia Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 14.75 Million EXPE shares worth $1.21 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 9Million shares worth $825.3 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3866685 shares estimated at $317.84 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.36 Million shares worth around $276.38 Million.