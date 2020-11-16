In the latest trading session, 3,200,615 EQT Corporation(NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.48 changing hands around -$0.75 or -0.0492, the market valuation stands at $3.98 Billion. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.1% off its 52-week high of $17.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.93% up since. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 Million.

Analysts give the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EQT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. EQT Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Although EQT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.92%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.33- on Friday, Nov 13 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3243, with the 5-day performance at 0.0701 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -0.0187 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQT’s forecast low is $14 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.31% for it to hit the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.25% over the past 6 months, a -138.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -38.5%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. EQT Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -333.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 178.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $923.47 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.11 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $947.2 Million and $957.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.2%. The 2020 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 52.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of EQT Corporation shares while 94.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.22%. There are 433 institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.43% of the shares, roughly 29.22 Million EQT shares worth $347.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 24.61 Million shares worth $292.91 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19029733 shares estimated at $246.05 Million under it, the former controlled 7.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 7.3 Million shares worth around $86.82 Million.