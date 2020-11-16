In the latest trading session, 2,302,113 Embraer S.A.(NYSE:ERJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.81 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.0641, the market valuation stands at $1.08 Billion. ERJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -248.37% off its 52-week high of $20.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.84% up since. When we look at Embraer S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts give the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ERJ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Embraer S.A.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.41%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.85-0 on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7024, with the 5-day performance at 0.0545 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 0.286 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERJ’s forecast low is $4 with $10.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embraer S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.67% over the past 6 months, a 155.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.7%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Embraer S.A. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -73.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $747.34 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Embraer S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $1.42 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.18 Billion and $2.08 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Embraer S.A. earnings to increase by 13.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.08% per year.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Embraer S.A. shares while 36.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.76%. There are 164 institutions holding the Embraer S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 25.61% of the shares, roughly 24.26 Million ERJ shares worth $106.99 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 5.07 Million shares worth $30.29 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 3339780 shares estimated at $14.73 Million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.66 Million shares worth around $9.61 Million.