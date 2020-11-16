Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,439,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.17 per share which meant it lost -$4.77 on the day or -6.82% during that session. The DNLI stock price is -10.48% off its 52-week high price of $72 and 80.99% above the 52-week low of $12.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 631.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Despite being -6.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the DNLI stock price touched $72.00- or saw a rise of 9.49%. Year-to-date, Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 274.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have changed 47.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $81. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.38% from current levels.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +175.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.76%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.9% and 21.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +117.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.23 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $22Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.67 Million and $3.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 675.8% for the current quarter and 510.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -428.3%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.17% with a share float percentage of 97.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denali Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestline Management, L.P. with over 13.64 Million shares worth more than $329.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Crestline Management, L.P. held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 10.83 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.94 Million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 2134281 shares of worth $51.61 Million while later fund manager owns 1.85 Million shares of worth $44.68 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.