In the latest trading session, 2,240,512 Casper Sleep Inc.(NYSE:CSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.06 changing hands around -$1.37 or -0.1844, the market valuation stands at $242.72 Million. CSPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.55% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.02% up since. When we look at Casper Sleep Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 548.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.23 Million.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Although CSPR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -18.44%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.47-1 on Friday, Nov 13 added 19.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5522, with the 5-day performance at -0.1214 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is -0.2425 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Casper Sleep Inc. earnings to increase by 0.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.8% per year.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.11% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares while 38.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.85%. There are 77 institutions holding the Casper Sleep Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 15.51% of the shares, roughly 6.23 Million CSPR shares worth $44.77 Million.

Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 1.94 Million shares worth $13.95 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 505686 shares estimated at $3.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 282.18 Thousand shares worth around $2.53 Million.