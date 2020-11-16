In the latest trading session, 1,878,157 Sea Limited(NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $175.19 changing hands around -$6.25 or -0.0344, the market valuation stands at $85.61 Billion. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.17% off its 52-week high of $187.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.85% up since. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

Analysts give the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SE as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Although SE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.44%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $183.66 on Friday, Nov 13 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.4063, with the 5-day performance at 0.0481 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 0.0728 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SE’s forecast low is $101 with $218 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +161.1% over the past 6 months, a 25.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Sea Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -29.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $1.63 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $763.26 Million and $909.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of Sea Limited shares while 74.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.2%. There are 651 institutions holding the Sea Limited stock share, with Sands Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 40.94% of the shares, roughly 27Million SE shares worth $2.9 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 35.7% or 23.55 Million shares worth $2.53 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 15976392 shares estimated at $2.46 Billion under it, the former controlled 24.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 8.34% of the shares, roughly 5.5 Million shares worth around $847.1 Million.