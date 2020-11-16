In the latest trading session, 3,172,862 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:COG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.98 changing hands around -$0.64 or -0.0366, the market valuation stands at $6.75 Billion. COG’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.51% off its 52-week high of $22.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.06, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.09% up since. When we look at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 Million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Although COG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.66%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.71- on Friday, Nov 13 added 5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0379, with the 5-day performance at 0.006 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is -0.123 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.6% over the past 6 months, a -61.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -38.5%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 314.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $464.1 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $608.92 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $461.37 Million and $386.46 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 33.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.71% per year.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 29, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 2.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.4. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.03%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.01% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 99.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.05%. There are 759 institutions holding the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 45.68 Million COG shares worth $784.74 Million.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 36.79 Million shares worth $632.06 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 11351593 shares estimated at $195.02 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 10.47 Million shares worth around $195.81 Million.