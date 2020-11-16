In the latest trading session, 3,193,051 Baker Hughes Company(NYSE:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.98 changing hands around $1.11 or 0.0621, the market valuation stands at $19.75 Billion. BKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.93% off its 52-week high of $25.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.95% up since. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.05 Million.

Analysts give the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BKR as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.21%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.84- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2684, with the 5-day performance at 0.0611 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is 0.4269 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $18 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.49% over the past 6 months, a -68.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.7%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Baker Hughes Company estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -40.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.37 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.84 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $6.35 Billion and $5.42 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to increase by 12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.03% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 20 – January 25, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.72.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.29% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 96.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.32%. There are 714 institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with General Electric Company the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 55.03% of the shares, roughly 377.43 Million BKR shares worth $5.02 Billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.17% or 90.32 Million shares worth $1.39 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 53919454 shares estimated at $829.82 Million under it, the former controlled 7.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 6.21% of the shares, roughly 42.62 Million shares worth around $566.4 Million.