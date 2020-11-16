Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 12,944,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.79 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 8.13% during that session. The COTY stock price is -171.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.01 and 44.68% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.31 Million shares.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Sporting 8.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the COTY stock price touched $4.83-0 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -57.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed 46.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -147.92%, compared to -1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.4% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.44 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.35 Billion and $1.53 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.8% for the current quarter and -22.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.9%.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.78% with a share float percentage of 71.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 Million shares worth more than $155.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.03 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 7710192 shares of worth $34.46 Million while later fund manager owns 7.46 Million shares of worth $20.13 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.