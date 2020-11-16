In the latest trading session, 4,215,654 Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.71 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0214, the market valuation stands at $23.35 Million. CHCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -131% off its 52-week high of $6.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.89% up since. When we look at Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 329.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.31 Million.

Analysts give the Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHCI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 158.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHCI’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +158.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 158.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 54.4 Thousand shares worth $151.78 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. With 54400 shares estimated at $151.78 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 28Thousand shares worth around $68.88 Thousand.