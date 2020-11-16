In the latest trading session, 1,517,188 Chewy, Inc.(NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.48 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.0078, the market valuation stands at $26.21 Billion. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.9% off its 52-week high of $74.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.52% up since. When we look at Chewy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 Million.

Analysts give the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Chewy, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.78%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $65.20- on Thursday, Nov 12 added 2.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.1862, with the 5-day performance at 0.0211 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -0.0571 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $49 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.33% over the past 6 months, a 24.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Chewy, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +35%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $1.79 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.23 Billion and $1.35 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Chewy, Inc. earnings to increase by 5.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.23% of Chewy, Inc. shares while 87.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.58%. There are 426 institutions holding the Chewy, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 27.16% of the shares, roughly 24.26 Million CHWY shares worth $1.08 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 6.47 Million shares worth $354.68 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 5335900 shares estimated at $238.46 Million under it, the former controlled 5.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $113.66 Million.