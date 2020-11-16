In the latest trading session, 2,773,616 Cenovus Energy Inc.(NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.51 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.0549, the market valuation stands at $5.57 Billion. CVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.26% off its 52-week high of $10.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.74% up since. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.8 Million.

Analysts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CVE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.49%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.57-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5581, with the 5-day performance at 0.0406 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 0.2288 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVE’s forecast low is $3.07 with $8.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -3.6% over the past 6 months, a -514.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Cenovus Energy Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43252 will be $3.53 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 175.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.89% per year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.07% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares while 65.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.9%. There are 417 institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock share, with ConocoPhillips the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 16.93% of the shares, roughly 208Million CVE shares worth $809.12 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 106.42 Million shares worth $496.98 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund. With 69656045 shares estimated at $270.96 Million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 5.35% of the shares, roughly 65.75 Million shares worth around $307.05 Million.