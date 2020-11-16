In the latest trading session, 1,411,190 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.56 changing hands around $1.17 or 0.0288, the market valuation stands at $5.77 Billion. BJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.2% off its 52-week high of $47.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.67% up since. When we look at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Analysts give the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BJ as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

Instantly BJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.88%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.76- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8274, with the 5-day performance at 0.1025 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is 0.0079 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BJ’s forecast low is $37 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.97% for it to hit the projected low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.61% over the past 6 months, a 77.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +56.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.69 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $3.82 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.23 Billion and $3.47 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 31.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.74% per year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. shares while 107.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.55%. There are 440 institutions holding the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 14.99 Million BJ shares worth $622.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.7% or 13.38 Million shares worth $498.64 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Putnam Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5076413 shares estimated at $225.44 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 3.93 Million shares worth around $146.31 Million.