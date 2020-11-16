In the latest trading session, 1,468,407 Antero Midstream Corporation(NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.46 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.0125, the market valuation stands at $3.07 Billion. AM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.83% off its 52-week high of $7.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.84% up since. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 Million.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.25%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.55-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1476, with the 5-day performance at 0.0503 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 0.0047 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.9% over the past 6 months, a -155.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Antero Midstream Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +172.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 127.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.4 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $217Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $239.07 Million and $243.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to decrease by -343.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 19.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.23.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.98% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 57.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.19%. There are 313 institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.24% of the shares, roughly 34.52 Million AM shares worth $176.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.25% or 29.81 Million shares worth $152.01 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. With 19753773 shares estimated at $133.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 11.19 Million shares worth around $75.77 Million.