Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1,970,243 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -9.46% during that session. The AKER stock price is -340.3% off its 52-week high price of $8.85 and 22.89% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $768, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38108.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $768 while the price target rests at a high of $768. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38108.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38108.96% from current levels.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.3%.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 30.1 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.75 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Small Cap Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 5991 shares of worth $20.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4Thousand shares of worth $20.76 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.