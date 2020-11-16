Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,396,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.01 Million, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.1% during that session. The ACST stock price is -1366.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 19.05% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 500% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +980.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.05% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 364.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.94 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.