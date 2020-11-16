In the latest trading session, 1,539,280 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -4.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.83 changing hands around $0 or 0.0059, the market valuation stands at $127.12 Million. NMTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.99% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.42% up since. When we look at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 Million.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.59%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.888 on Friday, Nov 13 added 5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68, with the 5-day performance at 0.2076 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 0.0908 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.2%. The 2020 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.79% of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares while 17.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.23%. There are 41 institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 17.11% of the shares, roughly 25.72 Million NMTR shares worth $14.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 715.18 Thousand shares worth $409.73 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 514938 shares estimated at $295.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 200.25 Thousand shares worth around $114.72 Thousand.