Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,218,711 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 18% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -13.2% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 75.67% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 344.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.58 Million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of NA%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95% and 95% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.92 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.43 Million and $19.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.5% for the current quarter and -33.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, with the holding of over 2.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.92 Million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.