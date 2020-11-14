Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 495,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.26 Million, closed the last trade at $6.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The ZIXI stock price is -37.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 57.99% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 869.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 680.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Despite being -0.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the ZIXI stock price touched $7.95-1 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, Zix Corporation shares have moved -0.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have changed -0.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.93% from current levels.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 154.17%, compared to 11.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.66 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $50.38 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -260.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.42% with a share float percentage of 76.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zix Corporation having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 4.49 Million shares worth more than $30.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Legal & General Group PLC held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.36 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.46 Million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $14.23 Million while later fund manager owns 1.89 Million shares of worth $11.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.