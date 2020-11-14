SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 427,622 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.82 Million, closed the last trade at $18.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The SPTN stock price is -26.67% off its 52-week high price of $23.94 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 498.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 531.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) trade information

Despite being -3.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SPTN stock price touched $20.00- or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, SpartanNash Company shares have moved 32.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) have changed -8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.82% from current levels.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SpartanNash Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.09%, compared to 25.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.4% and -17.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.6 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2Billion and $2.65 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.7% for the current quarter and -1.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.91%.

SPTN Dividends

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.77 at a share yield of 4.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.43%.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.37% with a share float percentage of 94.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpartanNash Company having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.53 Million shares worth more than $90.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.77 Million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 2224064 shares of worth $36.36 Million while later fund manager owns 943.72 Thousand shares of worth $20.05 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.